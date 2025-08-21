PRESS RELEASE: ACROS Security Announces the Launch of 0patch PRO

ACROS Security Announces the Launch of 0patch PRO





Maribor, Slovenia, April 2nd 2019 – ACROS Security, a globally recognized provider of security micropatches, is excited to announce the launch of 0patch PRO, a service that simplifies security patching on Windows platform for Enterprises and individuals.



The official launch date is April 2nd 2019.



0patch PRO is a first commercial platform of its kind to enable micropatches (microscopic pieces of binary code that replace only vulnerable parts) to rapidly and unobtrusively fix the most important security vulnerabilities. By using an innovative approach, 0patch reduces the “security update gap” in enterprises from months to days or even hours.



Micropatching, implemented by 0patch PRO, enables quick fixes of "0days" and unpatched vulnerabilities, end-of-life and unsupported products (for instance, vulnerable old Java versions) and fixes vulnerable 3rd party components and customized software. 0patch PRO provides patches for legacy operating systems and applications, and eliminates vulnerabilities that are being exploited in the wild.



0patch makes software patching almost imperceptible, without unnecessary system or application reboots and with minimal footprint.



The company is offering 0patch FREE service for personal and non-profit educational use that will implement the same technology as 0patch PRO, but with a limited set of micropatches.





ABOUT ACROS Security



ACROS Security, with two decades of presence on international markets, is a leading provider of in-depth security research, realistic penetration testing, code review and security patches for customers with highest security requirements.



ACROS Security serves customers across a wide range of industries, including global software vendors, financial institutions, online service providers, cloud providers, virtualization solutions providers and others who consider security of their products, information and services critical.





MEDIA Contact:



ACROS Security

Stanka Salamun

Tel: +38623000280

Email: lab@acrossecurity.com

https://0patch.com

https://twitter.com/0patch

https://acrossecurity.com



Link to original press release file