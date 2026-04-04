Better security patches

0patch delivers miniature patches of code (“micropatches”) to computers and other devices worldwide in order to fix software vulnerabilities in various, even closed source products. With 0patch, there are no reboots or downtime when patching and no fear that a huge official update will break production.



Corporate users and administrators appreciate the lightness and simplicity of 0patch, as it is shortening the patch deployment time from months to just hours. Reviewing tiny micropatches is inexpensive, and the ability to instantly apply and remove them locally or remotely significantly simplifies production testing.



0patch makes software patching virtually imperceptible.