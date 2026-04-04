Better security patches

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Game changing security patching for Windows systems and applications.  Low-risk, fast, silent, rebootless security solution that challenges the industry status quo. Even before official patches exist and long after support ends. 

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No more patching headaches

0patch delivers miniature patches of code (“micropatches”) to computers and other devices worldwide in order to fix software vulnerabilities in various, even closed source products. With 0patch, there are no reboots or downtime when patching and no fear that a huge official update will break production.

Corporate users and administrators appreciate the lightness and simplicity of 0patch, as it is shortening the patch deployment time from months to just hours. Reviewing tiny micropatches is inexpensive, and the ability to instantly apply and remove them locally or remotely significantly simplifies production testing.

0patch makes software patching virtually imperceptible. 

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    Secure your irreplaceable legacy systems

    your business still depends on without costly upgrades.

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    Eliminate 0days and critical vulnerabilities

    before vendors respond.

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    Fix what really matters

    from exploited-in-the-wild vulnerabilities to those vendors have no plans to patch.

    3000+

    micropatches delivered

    220+

    vulnerabilities patched

    65000+

    accounts supported

    Blue Pluses

    Products we patch

    0day patches

    When a vulnerability is exploited in the wild and no official patch is available, immediate action is critical. 0patch provides early, silent protection for these high-risk 0day threats.

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    Onboarding in minutes. As simple as it gets.

    Getting started with 0patch takes less than five minutes and zero disruption. No reboots, no complex setup, just silent protection that works out of the box.

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    Windows 10 Graphics

    Need to run Windows 10? We’ve got you covered.

    End of support doesn’t have to mean end of security. 
    Learn how 0patch keeps your Windows 10 systems protected with silent, real-time micropatches — even after official updates stop.

    0patch for Enterprise

    Managing a large number of computers? 0patch Central gives you full control — organize devices into groups, set patching policies, and manage test/production flows with ease.

    Deploy silently, no reboots required. Scale your licenses monthly as your needs change.

    Real-world protection.
    Real feedback.

    Latest articles

    Broken official patches for Windows Shell Spoofing Vulnerability (CVE-2026-32202)
    Dropping a 0day? Consider having it 0patched first.
    Micropatches released for Windows Netlogon Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (CVE-2026-41089)
    Micropatches released for Windows Shell Link Processing Spoofing Vulnerability (CVE-2026-25185)
    Micropatches released for Windows Accessibility Infrastructure Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability (CVE-2026-24291, CVE-2026-25186, CVE-2026-25187)
    Micropatches released for Windows Telephony Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability (CVE-2026-20931)
    Micropatches released for Windows Error Reporting Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability (CVE-2026-20817)
    Micropatches released for Windows Shell Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability (CVE-2026-21510)
    Micropatches released for Windows Storage Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability (CVE-2026-21508)
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    Get started
    today

    Getting started with 0patch takes less than five minutes and zero disruption. No reboots, no complex setup, just silent protection that works out of the box.

    Buy nowTry 0patch for freeAsk for a demo