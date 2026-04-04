Better security patches
Game changing security patching for Windows systems and applications. Low-risk, fast, silent, rebootless security solution that challenges the industry status quo. Even before official patches exist and long after support ends.
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No more patching headaches
0patch delivers miniature patches of code (“micropatches”) to computers and other devices worldwide in order to fix software vulnerabilities in various, even closed source products. With 0patch, there are no reboots or downtime when patching and no fear that a huge official update will break production.
Corporate users and administrators appreciate the lightness and simplicity of 0patch, as it is shortening the patch deployment time from months to just hours. Reviewing tiny micropatches is inexpensive, and the ability to instantly apply and remove them locally or remotely significantly simplifies production testing.
0patch makes software patching virtually imperceptible.
Secure your irreplaceable legacy systems
your business still depends on without costly upgrades.
Eliminate 0days and critical vulnerabilities
before vendors respond.
Fix what really matters
from exploited-in-the-wild vulnerabilities to those vendors have no plans to patch.
micropatches delivered
vulnerabilities patched
accounts supported
Products we patch
When a vulnerability is exploited in the wild and no official patch is available, immediate action is critical. 0patch provides early, silent protection for these high-risk 0day threats.
Onboarding in minutes. As simple as it gets.
Getting started with 0patch takes less than five minutes and zero disruption. No reboots, no complex setup, just silent protection that works out of the box.
Need to run Windows 10? We’ve got you covered.
End of support doesn’t have to mean end of security.
Learn how 0patch keeps your Windows 10 systems protected with silent, real-time micropatches — even after official updates stop.
0patch for Enterprise
Managing a large number of computers? 0patch Central gives you full control — organize devices into groups, set patching policies, and manage test/production flows with ease.
Deploy silently, no reboots required. Scale your licenses monthly as your needs change.
Real-world protection.
Real feedback.
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today
Getting started with 0patch takes less than five minutes and zero disruption. No reboots, no complex setup, just silent protection that works out of the box.