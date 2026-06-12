Become a 0patch Partner

Join our growing network of partners and start offering cutting-edge vulnerability micropatching solution. Provide seamless security patching while unlocking new revenue streams for your clients. Enjoy quick, stress-free onboarding - start selling 0patch the same day you sign up.

Become a partner
Expand your portfolio with minimal operational overhead

Our partner program enables you to add a high-value, recurring-revenue service without increasing complexity. 0patch integrates smoothly into your existing workflows, allowing you to grow efficiently and confidently.

Predictable, recurring revenue you can rely on

0patch gives you a stable, subscription-based model with clear margins. This makes planning and forecasting easier while strengthening the financial foundation of your service portfolio.

 

A scalable solution that grows with your clients

 Whether you operate with ten endpoints or ten thousand, 0patch scales effortlessly. You gain a tool that supports your growth strategy without requiring additional infrastructure or manpower.

Violet Grid

Ways to work  together

✓ Multi-tenant console lets you manage each client individually.
✓ Automated, silent deployment minimizes onsite visits.
✓ No downtime or reboots for client systems.
✓ Patch zero-day flaws faster to meet strict SLAs.

See also  FAQ How do I upgrade a trial subscription to a paid one

Become a 0patch Partner

Fill out the form below to let us know more about your company and partnership interest
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Meet our Partners

0patch works with a growing network of trusted partners, helping deliver modern security solutions to enterprises, governments, and small businesses across the globe.

Frequently asked

Violet Grid

Tiny. Simple. Quick. Micropatch.