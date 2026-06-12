Contact us

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0patch delivers critical security patches for high-risk vulnerabilities — including actively exploited 0days — often before official fixes exist, and long after vendors stop supporting the product.
Get essential security patches for high-risk and actively exploited vulnerabilities.
Tiny patches are applied in memory without altering executable files.
Apply and remove patches instantly, no restart or reboot needed.