Want to stay on Windows 10? No problem.
As Microsoft support for Windows 10 ended October 2025, 0patch steps in to ensure your computers remain protected. For those unable to upgrade or purchase Extended Security Updates (ESU), 0patch offers a seamless solution with five additional years of critical security patches until October 2030.
Looking for a smarter way to keep Windows 10 secure after Microsoft ends support?
to Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) for Windows 10 - delivering critical patches without the overhead of full updates or reboots.
105€ ($120) per device over three years for the Enterprise plan, or just 75€ ($85) for the Pro plan.
Subscriptions are flexible - you can purchase one year at a time, with no obligation to backpay for previous years. In contrast, Microsoft’s ESU requires cumulative licensing: if you join in year 2 or 3, you must also pay for all prior years. That means higher upfront costs and less flexibility - just to stay on the same OS.
We get it - Windows 11 isn’t for everyone, and for good reason.
Many users and organizations are choosing to stay on Windows 10 because it works, it is stable, and upgrading simply isn’t practical.
Here’s what we often hear:
Secure Windows 10 without the heavy price tag
Compare plans and see how much you can save with flexible, modern patching built for today’s needs.
Learn More About 0patch & Windows 10 SecurityLearn More About 0patch & Windows 10 Security
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0patch delivers critical security patches for high-risk vulnerabilities — including actively exploited 0days — often before official fixes exist, and long after vendors stop supporting the product.
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