Want to stay on Windows 10? No problem.

As Microsoft support for Windows 10 ended October 2025, 0patch steps in to ensure your computers remain protected. For those unable to upgrade or purchase Extended Security Updates (ESU), 0patch offers a seamless solution with five additional years of critical security patches until October 2030. 

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Looking for a smarter way to keep Windows 10 secure after Microsoft ends support?

Lightweight and low-disruption alternative

to Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) for Windows 10 - delivering critical patches without the overhead of full updates or reboots.

The cost is predictable and significantly lower than ESU

105€ ($120) per device over three years for the Enterprise plan, or just 75€ ($85) for the Pro plan.

No need for cumulative licensing

Subscriptions are flexible - you can purchase one year at a time, with no obligation to backpay for previous years. In contrast, Microsoft’s ESU requires cumulative licensing: if you join in year 2 or 3, you must also pay for all prior years. That means higher upfront costs and less flexibility - just to stay on the same OS.

Long live Windows 10!Contact us
Windows 10 ESU

We get it - Windows 11 isn’t for everyone, and for good reason.

Many users and organizations are choosing to stay on Windows 10 because it works, it is stable, and upgrading simply isn’t practical.

Here’s what we often hear:

'My computer can’t run Windows 11.'
'I’m not a fan of Windows 11. It’s too different.'
'Windows 11 feels more like spyware than software.'
'Our budget is tight. We simply can’t afford to replace half our hardware.'
'Many devices — medical, industrial, POS systems, ATMs — are tied to Windows 10 and can’t be easily migrated.'
'Some critical applications don’t work on Windows 11 and have no viable replacements.'

Secure Windows 10 without the heavy price tag

Compare plans and see how much you can save with flexible, modern patching built for today’s needs.

Number of computers: 20
7,560 € 3-year cost
Microsoft ESU
2,100 € 3-year cost
0patch Enterprise
1,500 € 3-year cost
0patch Pro
Predictable, significantly lower costs
Low-disruption patching process
No obligation to backpay for previous years
No system reboots required
Flexible yearly subscriptions
Lightweight patch deployment

Learn More About 0patch & Windows 10 Security

Learn More About 0patch & Windows 10 SecurityRead article

New to 0patch?
Start patching what’s
really important

0patch delivers critical security patches for high-risk vulnerabilities — including actively exploited 0days — often before official fixes exist, and long after vendors stop supporting the product.

Get essential security patches for high-risk and actively exploited vulnerabilities.
Tiny patches are applied in memory without altering executable files.
Apply and remove patches instantly, no restart or reboot needed.
Includes critical and 0day fixes, even before official patches exist.
Manage all devices easily with 0patch Central and save big over Microsoft ESU.

Hear why Windows 10 users choose 0patch

Frequently
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Keep your Microsoft Windows 10 secure