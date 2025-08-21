Remotely Exploitable 0day in Internet Explorer Gets a Free Micropatch

[Note: This blog post was originally published on February 17, 2021 under URL https://blog.0patch.com/2021/02/remotely-exploitable-0day-in-internet.html but was for some reason deleted. Perhaps it was our fat fingers, perhaps evil forces - we'll never know. We have now reconstructed it from the Internet Archive which is an incredible service that you should donate to if you like this post, as we did.]



[Update 3/19/2021: This issue has been fixed by March 2021 Windows Updates. 0patch users had this critical issue, now assigned CVE-2021-26411, patched since February 17, full 20 days before an official patch became available. Since the official fix is available, this micropatch is no longer FREE and requires a PRO license.]



On February 4, 2021, security researchers at ENKI, a South Korean security consultancy, published a blog post detailing an unpatched vulnerability in Internet Explorer. This "0day" vulnerability was used in an attack campaign against various security researchers, including ENKI researchers, who noticed the attack and took the exploit apart to extract the vulnerability information. ENKI researchers kindly shared their proof of concept with us, so we could quickly start analyzing the vulnerability and create a micropatch for it.

The vulnerability is a "double free" bug that can be triggered with JavaScript code and causes memory corruption in Internet Explorer's process space. As is often the case, this memory corruption could be carefully managed and turned into arbitrary read/write memory access - which can then be leveraged to arbitrary code execution. Attackers delivered the exploit in an MHTML file to ensure recipients would open it in Internet Explorer (which is registered to open this file type). While this delivery method required recipients to confirm a security warning about executing active content, the exploit could be delivered without such warning if the victim visited a malicious web site with Internet Explorer.

In such case, just opening the malicious web site would instantly, or a benign web site hosting a malicious ad, would result in malicious native code execution inside Internet Explorer's render process running (by default) in Low Integrity. Such code could read any data from the computer and network that the user running Internet Explorer could read, and silently send it to attacker. An additional vulnerability would be needed to escape the "Low Integrity sandbox" and achieve a long-term compromise of the computer.



Is anyone still browsing the web with Internet Explorer? While Internet Explorer is not widely used for browsing web sites anymore, it is installed on every Windows computer and (a) opens MHT/MHTML files by default, (b) is being used internally in many large organizations, and (c) executes HTML content inside various Windows applications.





The Vulnerability

Exploit and proof-of-concept have not been published yet and we won't be the first to do so, but the root of this vulnerability is not new - it's about tricking the browser to delete an object that has already been deleted in some unexpected way that existing sanitization checks don't notice. In this case, it's about deleting a node value of an HTML Attribute. The trick is to create an attribute, assign it a value that is not a string or a number, but an object (why is this even allowed?) - then when deleting this attribute, said object makes sure that the attribute is deleted before it gets deleted, so to speak.





The Micropatch

While Internet Explorer developers will probably fix the way the attribute node is deleted so that it doesn't actually get deleted while references to it still exist, we decided that such approach would simply require too much time for us and would introduce an unnecessary risk of breaking something. We thus rather decided to break the obscure browser functionality that allows setting an HTML Attribute value to an object. We assess this functionality to be useful to very few web developers whose apps are supposed to work with Internet Explorer.

Our micropatch gets applied inside the CAttribute::put_ie9_nodeValue function of mshtml.dll, where it checks the VARIANT type of the value that JavaScript code wants to assign to an attribute - and prevents that from happening if the type is 9 (VT_DISPATCH) - which is used for Object, Array, or Date.





The 64bit micropatch only has 5 CPU instructions, and the 32bit one has 6 CPU instructions.





MODULE_PATH "..\Affected_Modules\mshtml.dll_11.0.9600.19597_64bit\mshtml.dll"

PATCH_ID 560

PATCH_FORMAT_VER 2

VULN_ID 6943

PLATFORM win64



patchlet_start

PATCHLET_ID 1

PATCHLET_TYPE 2

PATCHLET_OFFSET 0xbf34b4



N_ORIGINALBYTES 5

PIT mshtml.dll!0xbf359f ; address of exit block



code_start



; we're going to check the incoming VARIANT's data type; if it's 9 (object), we're going

; to prevent it from being copied to the attribute.

; The incoming VARIANT is pointed to by rdx, and the type is in the first byte.



mov r14, rcx ; replicate the instruction we're injected in front of to make sure

; rcx is stored in r14 in case we jump to the exit block (where rcx is

; restored from r14)

cmp byte [rdx], 0x09 ; is the incoming VARIANT data type 9 (object)?

jne DO_NOTHING ; if not, we don't interfere



mov rbx, 0 ; return value - we simulate a successful operation

jmp PIT_0xbf359f ; jump to exit block



DO_NOTHING:



code_end



patchlet_end









Here's a video of the micropatch in action:











The micropatch applies to the following Windows versions (32bit and 64bit).

Updated to February 2021:

Windows 7 + ESU (first update from ESU year 2) Windows Server 2008 R2 + ESU (first update from ESU year 2) Windows 10 v1809, v1909, v2004, v20H2 Windows Server 2016, 2019



Updated to January 2021:

Windows 7 + ESU (last update from ESU year 1)

Windows Server 2008 R2 + ESU (last update from ESU year 1) Windows 10 v1809, v1909, v2004, v20H2 Windows Server 2016, 2019

Updated to January 2020:

Windows 7 without ESU (last free update without ESU)

Windows Server 2008 R2 without ESU (last free update without ESU)

Online Test

We have prepared a simple online test to demonstrate how our micropatch changes the behavior of Internet Explorer. To perform this test, you have to use Internet Explorer 11 on one of the Windows systems listed above.

Step 1: With 0patch disabled, open https://0patch.com/poc/IE_Attribute_nodeValue_0day/test.html in Internet Explorer 11. The web page should look like the image below, indicating 6 FAILed tests.



Step 2: With 0patch enabled, press F5 to refresh the test page in Internet Explorer 11. The web page should look like the image below, indicating no failed tests.

According to our guidelines, this micropatch is free for everyone until Microsoft issues an official fix for it. By the time you're reading this the micropatch has already been distributed to all online 0patch Agents and also automatically applied except where Enterprise policies prevented that. If you're not a 0patch user and would like to use this micropatch on your computer(s), create an account in 0patch Central, install 0patch Agent and register it to your account. Note that no computer restart is needed for installing the agent or applying/un-applying any 0patch micropatch. We'd like to thank ENKI researchers for their analysis of the vulnerability and an elegant proof-of-concept, which allowed us to create a micropatch.



While you're here: If your organization has Windows 7 or Server 2008 R2 machines with Extended Security Updates and wouldn't mind saving lots of money on less expensive security patches in 2021 that don't even need your machines to be restarted, proceed to our New Year's Resolution. The same applies if you're still using Office 2010 and want to keep patching critical vulnerabilities now that support has ended.



To learn more about 0patch, please visit our Help Center.

