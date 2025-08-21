Micropatches Released for Microsoft Outlook Information Disclosure Vulnerability (CVE-2023-35636)

In December 2023, still-Supported Microsoft Outlook versions got an official patch for CVE-2023-35636, a vulnerability that allowed an attacker to coerce user's Outlook to authenticate to attacker's remote server, revealing user's NTLM hash in the process.

The vulnerability was discovered by Varonis researcher Dolev Taler, who wrote up a detailed article about it. In summary, a calendar file attached to an email can point to any URL, including a UNC path on a remote computer - and when the user tried to open such file, their computer would connect to the remote network share and, upon request, authenticate to it and reveal user's NTLM hash.

Microsoft's December patch changed Outlook's behavior such that whenever an ICS (calendar) file is opened from a specified location (instead of as an attachment), Outlook would display a security warning alerting the user about the potentially harmful content and asking their approval to continue.

While still-supported Microsoft Office versions have received the official vendor fix for this vulnerability, Office 2010 and 2013 - which we have security-adopted - are also vulnerable. In order to protect our users, we have created our own micropatch for this vulnerability.



Our patch is logically identical to Microsoft's.



Micropatch Availability



The micropatch was written for the following security-adopted versions of Office with all available updates installed:

Microsoft Office 2013

Microsoft Office 2010





This micropatch has already been distributed to, and applied on, all online 0patch Agents in PRO or Enterprise accounts (unless Enterprise group settings prevented that).

Vulnerabilities like this one get discovered on a regular basis, and attackers know about them. If you're using Office 2010 or 2013, 0patch will make sure such vulnerabilities won't be exploited on your computers - and you won't even have to know or care about updating.



If you're new to 0patch, create a free account in 0patch Central, then install and register 0patch Agent from 0patch.com, and email sales@0patch.com for a trial. Everything else will happen automatically. No computer reboot will be needed.

To learn more about 0patch, please visit our Help Center.

We'd like to thank Dolev Taler for sharing their analysis, which allowed us to create a micropatch and protect our users against this attack. We also encourage all security researchers to privately share their analyses with us for micropatching.