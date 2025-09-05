Update 7/31/2024: Additional exploitation variants for this vulnerability were subsequently discovered. Consequently, original micropatches were revoked and new micropatches issued to cover these new variants.

Update 8/19/2024: The additional exploitation variants that we had already patched were published by Morphisec researchers Arnold Osipov, Michael Gorelik, and Shmuel Uzan, and the issue was assigned CVE-2024-38021.

In February 2024, still-Supported Microsoft Outlook versions got an official patch for CVE-2024-21413, a vulnerability that allowed an attacker to execute arbitrary code on user's computer when the user opened a malicious hyperlink in attacker's email.

The vulnerability was discovered by Haifei Li of Check Point Research, who also wrote a detailed analysis. Haifei reported it as a bypass for an existing security mechanism, whereby Outlook refuses to open a file from a shared folder on the Internet (which could expose user's NTLM credentials in the process). The bypass works by adding an exclamation mark ("!") and some arbitrary text to the end of the file path, which turns the link into a "Moniker link". When opening moniker links, Windows download the file, open it and attempt to instantiate the COM object referenced by the text following the exclamation mark. An immediate result of this is that an SMB request is automatically sent to the remote (attacker's) server, revealing user's NTLM credentials. An additional risk is that this could lead to arbitrary code execution.



Official Patch



Microsoft patched this issue by effectively cutting off "Moniker link" processing for Outlook email hyperlinks. They did this in an unusual way, however. In contrast to their typical approach - changing the source code and rebuilding the executable file -, they ventured deep into "our" territory and hot-patched this issue with an in-memory patch. Hmm, why would they do that?

The answer lies in the fact that the behavior they wanted to change is implemented in ole32.dll, but this DLL is being used by many applications and they didn't want to affect them all (some of them may rely on moniker links being processed). So what they did was use their Detours package to replace ole32.dll's MkParseDisplayName function (the one parsing moniker links) with an essentially empty function - but only in Outlook.





Our Micropatch



While still-supported Microsoft Office versions have received the official vendor fix for this vulnerability, Office 2010 and 2013 - which we have security-adopted - are also vulnerable. In order to protect our users, we have created our own micropatch for this vulnerability.

We could implement a logically identical patch to Microsoft's by patching ole32.dll and checking in the patch if the running process is outlook.exe - but since ole32.dll is a Windows system file, this would require creating a patch for all Windows versions and then porting the patch every time this file is updated by Windows updates in the future. Not ideal.



Instead, we decided to take a different route. When parsing the hyperlink, Outlook at some point calls the HlinkCreateFromString function, which then calls further into ole32.dll and eventually to MkParseDisplayName, which we wanted to cut off.

A quick detour (pun intended) of our own here: The HlinkCreateFromString documentation states the following:



[Never pass strings from a non-trusted source. When creating a hyperlink with HlinkCreateFromString, the pwzTarget parameter is passed to MkParseDisplayNameEx. This call is safe, but the less safe MkParseDisplayName will be called for the string under the following circumstances:



Not a file or URL string.

Does not contain a colon or forward slash.

Less than 256 characters.



A pwzTarget string of the form "@progid!extra" will instantiate the object registered with the specified progid and, if it implements the IMoniker interface, invoke IMoniker::ParseDisplayName with the "extra" string. A malicious object could use this opportunity to run unexpected code. ]

This, we believe, is the reason why Microsoft categorized the flaw at hand as "remote code execution."

Okay, back to our patch. There exists a function very similar to HlinkCreateFromString called HlinkCreateFromMoniker. This function effectively does the same with a moniker as the former does with a string, but without ever calling MkParseDisplayName. Our patch now simply replaces the call to (unsafe) HlinkCreateFromString with a call to (safe) HlinkCreateFromMoniker using a moniker that it first creates from the hyperlink string. To minimize the impact, this is only done for "file://" URLs containing an exclamation mark.



Micropatch Availability



The micropatch was written for the following security-adopted versions of Office with all available updates installed:

Microsoft Office 2013

Microsoft Office 2010





This micropatch has already been distributed to, and applied on, all online 0patch Agents in PRO or Enterprise accounts (unless Enterprise group settings prevented that).

Vulnerabilities like this one get discovered on a regular basis, and attackers know about them. If you're using Office 2010 or 2013, 0patch will make sure such vulnerabilities won't be exploited on your computers - and you won't even have to know or care about updating.



If you're new to 0patch, create a free account in 0patch Central, then install and register 0patch Agent from 0patch.com, and email sales@0patch.com for a trial. Everything else will happen automatically. No computer reboot will be needed.

To learn more about 0patch, please visit our Help Center.

We'd like to thank Haifei Li for sharing their analysis, which allowed us to create a micropatch and protect our users against this attack. We also encourage all security researchers to privately share their analyses with us for micropatching.