One Step Closer To Crowdpatching and Patch Bounties

Launching 0patch Builder



Things have been happening fast in the 0patch land lately: in the last few weeks we extended our OS coverage from Windows to Ubuntu and Fedora (still alpha, but major technical obstacles are out of the way), and created a micropatch that seemed to fix a remote execution vulnerability more thoroughly than vendor's original update. And now we're making probably the biggest step since the release of 0patch Agent: we're launching 0patch Builder (for Windows) - a tool that allows anyone to write a micropatch that can then be applied with 0patch Agent.



That's right - security researchers can now write their own "alternative" micropatches to fix known issues in a micro-surgical, low risk manner while admins are testing huge official updates for potential functional problems. Or they can micropatch those 0days they have just found in a popular closed-source product.



Software vendors can experiment with micropatching their own bugs to see how much easier and cheaper this approach can be compared to the status quo of petabytes of code being transferred over the Internet to effectively add a single bounds check on millions of computers (whose millions of users are then advised to take a coffee break as updates are being applied). Not to mention how easy and unnoticeable it can be to "un-apply" a micropatch: instead of installing and uninstalling massive updates, we're finally moving towards switching microscopic patches on and off.



0patch Builder is an essential component of the crowdpatching model we're building. Our vision entails thousands of security researchers, expert patch developers around the World writing micropatches for personal computers, servers, mobile phones, routers, smart TVs, fridges, online cameras, ATMs, light bulbs and smart meters. Many of them working for original vendors who will prefer to outsource patch development in order to keep their own resources on current projects, but some also writing patches for unsupported products and those whose vendors - let's put it this way - don't exactly assign high priority to security. We also envision patch bounties, a natural extension of today's bug bounties: why would vendors only pay researchers for finding bugs in their code, if the same researchers could also fix them? Sure, vendors will still decide whether to accept a patch or not but that will serve as feedback for patch developers to improve their skills and create better and better patches.



In our wildest dreams, an entire 3rd-party patching industry emerges, supported by not only security research but also scientific research on proving correctness of code micro-changes, engineering efforts for bringing micropatching engines to all devices (hey, why not provided directly by CPUs?), integrating micropatching support into development and reverse-engineering environments, automating patch generation from vulnerability-finding tools, and many other things we're not smart enough to imagine at this point.



But enough of this visionary stuff - how do you go about writing your own micropatches?



First you have to download and install 0patch Agent for Developers, which comprises a slightly modified 0patch Agent and 0patch Builder. Then you write a patch source file as described in 0patch Developer Manual and compile that file with 0patch Builder. Once you're done, your patch will immediately get applied to the module you're patching in already running processes as well as in newly launched ones. We also made it really easy for you to debug your patches by automatically setting breakpoints on their entry points.



Now if you want to go ahead, read the 0patch Developer Manual for detailed instructions, some under-the-hood information and useful guidelines.



Good luck, and welcome to the crowdpatching community! Let's fix some bugs, and then fix some more.