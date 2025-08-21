Update 1/19/2022: User informed us that our initial micropatch for this issue broke Windows Hello PIN settings (not the login, but creating or editing the PIN). We analyzed the issue and found that our initial test for requestor's permissions was causing the problem in this case. We therefore revoked the initial patches and issued new ones where we check for requestor's permissions using token's TokenIsElevated value.

Update 3/17/2022: March 2022 Windows Updates modified rpcss.dll on some Windows versions, so we ported our micropatch to these new versions. This vulnerability was presented to Microsoft employees at the Microsoft BlueHat Israel conference.

Update 6/27/2022: We've ported our patches for this issue to current versions of supported Windows platforms. Given that Microsoft does not plan to patch authenticated credentials relaying issues, these patches are now available only to PRO and Enterprise accounts.

Update 10/21/2022: Microsoft silently fixed this issue with October 2022 Updates. No CVE ID was assigned.



Back in April 2021, researcher Antonio Cocomazzi of Sentinel LABS and independent security researcher Andrea Pierini published an article titled Relaying Potatoes: Another Unexpected Privilege Escalation Vulnerability in Windows RPC Protocol. The article described a local privilege escalation vulnerability they had found in Windows and reported to Microsoft, who decided not to fix because "Servers must defend themselves against NTLM relay attacks."

As far as real world goes, many servers do not, in fact, defend themselves against NTLM relay attacks. Since the vulnerability is present on all supported Windows versions as of today (as well as all unsupported versions which we had security-adopted), we decided to fix it ourselves.





The Vulnerability

The vulnerability is comprehensively described in the Sentinel LABS article. It allows a logged-in low-privileged attacker to launch one of several special-purpose applications in the session of any other user who is also currently logged in to the same computer, and make that application send said user's NTLM hash to an IP address chosen by the attacker. Intercepting an NTLM hash from a domain administrator, the attacker can craft their own request for the domain controller pretending to be that administrator and perform some administrative action such as adding themselves to the Domain Administrators group.

To exploit this issue, some higher-privileged user must be logged in to the same Windows computer as the attacker at the same time. This is a relatively exotic situation on Windows workstations, although possible with the "Switch user" feature that keeps one interactive user logged in while another user logs in interactively to the same computer. One could imagine a malicious user asking the administrator to help them resolve some issue by logging in to their workstation via "Switch user", where a script running in attacker's session would autonomously perform the attack.

A much more interesting target are Windows servers, especially terminal servers where multiple users, both unprivileged and administrators, have simultaneous user sessions. There, any remotely logged-in user could attack any other user that is currently also logged in, and do so without social engineering or any assistance by the victim.



Microsoft decided not to fix this issue as their position is that NTLM relaying should be prevented through NTLM configuration or by not using NTLM anymore. Such changes have potential to break something, so companies are understandably a bit reluctant to implement them in their production environments.





Patching This Issue

To fix a vulnerability, one must first understand it, and the functionality within which it resides. This immediately brings us to the question: Why does Windows allow a low-privileged user to cause anything to get launched at all in a session other than their own? Unfortunately, we failed to find the answer or even come up with some hypothetical reason. A feature like this would immediately look suspect to any security researcher, and it's not a surprise that someone had looked at it and found it to be exploitable.



It would be easy for us to completely disable this strange functionality but just in case it's being used for some reason, we decided to only block it in case a non-privileged user is trying to launch a process in another session. We wanted to allow privileged users such as administrators or Local System to use this mysterious feature if they wanted, but prevent normal users from doing so.

Our patch was therefore placed in the execution flow of rpcss.dll where requestor's token, requestor's session ID and target session ID are known, and does the following:

If requestor's session ID is the same as target session ID, we do not interfere. (If the user wants to launch processes in their own session, let them do it.)

Else, if requestor's token allows for some privileged operation, we do not interfere. (Specifically, if requestor's token has a non-zero TokenIsElevated value, we consider the requestor as privileged, and do not interfere.) Else, we block the operation.





Source code of our micropatch:







MODULE_PATH "..\Affected_Modules\rpcss.dll_10.0.19041.1387_Win10-21H1_64-bit_u202112\rpcss.dll"

PATCH_ID 749

PATCH_FORMAT_VER 2

VULN_ID 7190

PLATFORM win64



patchlet_start

PATCHLET_ID 1

PATCHLET_TYPE 2

PATCHLET_OFFSET 0x115b8

N_ORIGINALBYTES 5

JUMPOVERBYTES 0

PIT rpcss.dll!0xec38,Advapi32.dll!ImpersonateLoggedOnUser,Advapi32.dll!RevertToSelf,Advapi32.dll!RegOpenKeyExW,Advapi32.dll!RegCloseKey,rpcss.dll!0x11560



code_start



push r12 ; store registry values

push r13

push r9

sub rsp, 8 ; align stack



mov r13, [rbp-68h] ; this - contains current session token

mov rcx, [r13+48h] ; get current session token

sub rsp, 20h ; home space

call PIT_0xec38 ; call GetSessionId2, returns session id

add rsp, 20h ; restore stack pointer

mov r12, rax ; store session id



mov rcx, [rbp-58h] ; target session token

sub rsp, 20h ; home space

call PIT_0xec38 ; call GetSessionId2, returns session id

add rsp, 20h ; restore stack pointer

cmp rax, r12 ; compare both session ids

; equal -> continue normal code flow

; not equal -> check if current session has elevated privileges

je CONTINUE



mov rcx, [r13+48h] ; current session token

sub rsp, 20h ; home space

call PIT_ImpersonateLoggedOnUser ; the user is represented by token handle

; If the function succeeds, the return value is nonzero

add rsp, 20h ; restore stack pointer

cmp eax, 0 ; check return value

je CONTINUE



mov r12, 0 ; r12 stores a value that decides if requestor has

; elevated privileges

; 0 - not elevated

; 1 - elevated

mov rcx, 0FFFFFFFF80000002h ; handle to HKLM registry, hKey

call VAR

dw __utf16__('SOFTWARE'), 0

VAR:

pop rdx ; rdx points to string "SOFTWARE", lpSubKey

mov r8, 0 ; ulOptions - must be 0

mov r9, 4 ; samDesired - write access desired

sub rsp, 30h ; home space + 10h to store vars on stack

mov qword[rsp+28h], 0 ; resulting handle is at rsp+28h

lea rax, [rsp+28h] ; get address of handle

mov [rsp+20h], rax ; phkResult

call PIT_RegOpenKeyExW ; Opens the specified registry key

mov r13, [rsp+28h] ; store return value

add rsp, 30h ; restore stack pointer

cmp eax, 0 ; If the call succeeded, return value is ERROR_SUCCESS(0).

jne REVERT ; jmp if function fails



mov rcx, r13 ; hKey

sub rsp, 20h ; home space

call PIT_RegCloseKey ; Close the handle of registry key

add rsp, 20h ; restore stack pointer

mov r12, 1 ; elevated privileges



REVERT:

sub rsp, 20h ; home space

call PIT_RevertToSelf ; RevertToSelf terminates previous impersonation

add rsp, 20h ; restore stack pointer

cmp r12, 1 ; check if current user has elevated privileges

je CONTINUE ; jmp if yes



add rsp, 8 ; restore stack to original state before patch

pop r9

pop r13

pop r12

jmp PIT_0x11560 ; skip to end of the function, blocking the attack



CONTINUE:

add rsp, 8 ; restore stack to original state before patch

pop r9

pop r13

pop r12



code_end



patchlet_end





Here is a video showing how the micropatch blocks exploitation of this vulnerability:









Micropatch Availability

This micropatch was written for:

Windows 10 v21H1 32&64 bit updated with December 2021 or January 2022 Updates

Windows 10 v20H2 32&64 bit updated with December 2021 or January 2022 Updates Windows 10 v2004 32&64 bit updated with December 2021 or January 2022 Updates Windows 10 v1909 32&64 bit updated with December 2021 or January 2022 Updates Windows 10 v1903 32&64 bit updated with December 2021 or January 2022 Updates Windows 10 v1809 32&64 bit updated with May 2021 Updates Windows 10 v1803 32&64 bit updated with May 2021 Updates Windows 7 32&64 bit updated with January 2020 Updates (no ESU)

Windows 7 32&64 bit updated with January 2021 Updates (year 1 of ESU)

Windows 7 32&64 bit updated with December 2021 or January 2022 Updates (year 2 of ESU)

Windows Server 2019 64 bit updated with December 2021 or January 2022 Updates Windows Server 2016 64 bit updated with December 2021 or January 2022 Updates Windows Server 2012 R2 64 bit updated with December 2021 or January 2022 Updates Windows Server 2012 64 bit updated with December 2021 or January 2022 Updates

Windows Server 2008 R2 64 bit updated with January 2020 Updates (no ESU) Windows Server 2008 R2 64 bit updated with January 2021 Updates (year 1 of ESU) Windows Server 2008 R2 64 bit updated with January 2022 Updates (year 2 of ESU) Windows Server 2008 64 bit updated with January 2020 Updates



Micropatches for this vulnerability will be free until Microsoft has issued an official fix. If you want to use them, create a free account in 0patch Central, then install and register 0patch Agent from 0patch.com. Everything else will happen automatically. No computer reboots will be needed.

We'd like to thank Antonio Cocomazzi and Andrea Pierini for finding this issue and sharing details, which allowed us to create a micropatch and protect our users.







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