0patch Security-Adopts Windows 11 v21H2 Home and Pro to Keep it Running Securely

This October brought the last security updates for Windows 11 version 21H2 Home and Pro versions. Windows 11 require a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 to be present on the computer, but for some time, it was possible to install Windows 11 version 21H2 without TPM. Many users have done that and now that this version went out of support, they cannot upgrade to Windows 11 v22H2, and thus cannot receive future security fixes. While many modern CPU versions are supported by Windows 11, computers with unsupported CPU versions are still happily doing their work in large numbers around the World.

To keep these computers secure, we security-adopted Windows 11 v21H2 and will provide critical security patches for it from this month on, for at least one year (and longer if there is sufficient demand).

We have previously security-adopted many other Windows versions, including Windows Server 2012, which has also reached its end of support this month.



If you're running Windows 11 v21H2, all you need to do is install 0patch Agent on the computer and register it to an account with PRO or Enterprise subscription, and you'll start receiving critical security patches as soon as we issue them. In order to have our micropatches applied, Windows 11 v21H2 will have to have October 2023 Windows Updates (the last official updates for this version) installed.

These micropatches will be included in 0patch PRO and Enterprise licenses along with all other micropatches we're issuing - which means that users protecting their Windows 11 v21H2 with 0patch will also receive our micropatches for "0day" vulnerabilities in various products.

We welcome all interested organizations to contact sales@0patch.com for information about pricing, deployment, or setting up a trial.

To learn more about 0patch, please visit our Help Center.