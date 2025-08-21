0patch Security-Adopts Microsoft Edge on Windows 7, Server 2008 and Server 2012

As we announced two more years of critical security patches for Windows 7 and Server 2008 R2, users started asking how they could keep browsing web sites securely given that all major browsers (Chrome, Firefox*, Edge, Brave, Vivaldi) would lose support on these Windows versions in January 2023. In addition, even on Windows Server 2012, Edge will stop getting official security updates from Microsoft in January, although the server itself is still supported until October this year - which came as quite a surprise to many organizations. **

(* Anonymous reader correctly noted that Mozilla has not yet made a formal statement on ending Firefox support on these Windows versions.)

(** Sometime between January 17 and 19, Microsoft updated their documentation with "Microsoft Edge version 109 will receive critical security fixes and fixes for known exploit bugs until October 10, 2023 [on Windows Server 2012]")



Microsoft Edge version 109, deployed in the week of January 12, will therefore remain the last Edge version on all these Windows systems, and it will not get any security patches anymore.

... security patches from Microsoft, that is.

We at 0patch have decided to security-adopt Edge version 109 and provide critical security patches for it so you can keep using Windows 7, Server 2008 R2 with Edge in a secure way. With 0patch, you'll also be able to keep using Windows Server 2012 (non-R2 or R2) with Edge securely until their end of official support by Microsoft in October 2023... which is when we'll also security-adopt this server version and you'll be able to keep using it securely even longer.



To have Edge patched by 0patch, do the following:

Let Edge update to version 109 - which should happen automatically as you restart the browser. Make sure your Edge update settings allow updates and to be sure, manually check that you have version 109. (The version will likely be shown as 109.x.xxxx.xx so make sure you see 109 at the beginning.)

Keep the "Download and install updates automatically" setting enabled in case Microsoft decides to provide further updates for some reason. If they do, we will migrate our support to the then-latest version of Edge on these Windows versions without you having to do anything else. Finally, unless you already have it, install 0patch Agent on all your affected Windows computers and register it to your 0patch account holding a suitable amount of licenses.

Edge security patches will be part of Pro and Enterprise license, so if you're already using 0patch on your computers, Edge patches will be automatically included for no extra cost.



We'll be happy to set you up with a trial so you can see how 0patch works and how it co-exists with other components in your environment. Just email sales@0patch.com and you'll be quickly on your way.

P.S.: We'll also try to remove that "To get future Microsoft Edge updates, you'll need Windows 10 or later." notification that keeps getting displayed in Edge when you launch it. [Update 3/8/2023: Done]







Frequently Asked Questions





Q: How long do you plan to provide critical security patches for Edge?

A: Initially for two more years - until January 2025 -, to match our support for Windows 7 and Server 2008 R2. Depending on the demand, we'll consider a further extension.

Q: Will you patch all vulnerabilities in Edge version 109 that Microsoft patches in the current Edge version?

A:No, just the critical ones that we have sufficient details on. Fortunately, these are the exact vulnerabilities attackers are interested in exploiting.



Q: Will you also keep patching Internet Explorer on all these Windows versions?

A: Yes. Internet Explorer components are a part of Windows operating system and even if Internet Explorer is not being used, its components are often used by other products, for instance Microsoft Office. We will keep considering Internet Explorer as part of Windows and provide critical security patches for all its components.

Q: We have more questions about 0patch

A: Our Help Center has a lot of answers but if you can't find yours there, feel free to contact us at sales@0patch.com.





